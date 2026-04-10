Qatar US ANFPS-132 early-warning missile radar system, featured in the 'On the Front Line' documentary by Al Jazeera - Feb 28, 2026

U.S. AN/FPS-132 early-warning missile radar system, featured in the On the Front Line documentary by Al Jazeera.

Iranian drone strike damaged the $1.1 billion radar system.

Adding, from AI Overview:

Iranian forces attacked the U.S. AN/FPS-132 early-warning radar system in Qatar on the afternoon of February 28, 2026. The strike, part of a broader operation targeting U.S. sites in the region, damaged the facility, which is a critical part of the U.S. missile-tracking network at Al Udeid Air Base.