Qatar US ANFPS-132 early-warning missile radar system, featured in the 'On the Front Line' documentary by Al Jazeera - Feb 28, 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. AN/FPS-132 early-warning missile radar system, featured in the On the Front Line documentary by Al Jazeera.
Iranian drone strike damaged the $1.1 billion radar system.
Adding, from AI Overview:
Iranian forces attacked the U.S. AN/FPS-132 early-warning radar system in Qatar on the afternoon of February 28, 2026. The strike, part of a broader operation targeting U.S. sites in the region, damaged the facility, which is a critical part of the U.S. missile-tracking network at Al Udeid Air Base.