Fire Ant Expert spills the beans.

A few weeks ago at the Invasive Species Council meeting at Currumbin Bird Sanctuary.





Gold Coast, Qld, Australia.





August 18th, 2024.





Renowned Fire Ant expert from the USA Dr Robert Puckett admits that you shouldn't treat for fire ants if they are not evident. (Don't know they're there)





So why is the National Fire Ant Eradication Program doing exactly that?





Blanket treating 100% of the properties in the "containment" zone and going against the Safety Data Sheets of the poisons Pyriproxyfen and S Methoprene?





https://tinyurl.com/PYRIPROXYFENMSDS





https://tinyurl.com/s-Methoprene





#stopthetoxicfireantprogram





Join us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/444909177952083/





Join Aussie Flyers:





Website -

https://aussieflyers.com/





Telegram - https://t.me/aussieflyers





Gab - https://gab.com/AussieFlyers





Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers





Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aussie-flyers/





Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieflyers





Odysee -

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0





Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs





YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@AussieFlyers572





Subscribe to our magazine -

https://aussieflyers.com/aussie-flyer-magazine





Aussie Flyers Mailer -

https://aussieflyers.com/mailer





Email - [email protected]









All rights reserved.