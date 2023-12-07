7am Chemtrail Grid Initiated

They are running their chem trails north to south and south to north to blanket Dallas skies with a chemical canopy cc33 ahead of the Sun’s path. By the time the Sun sails over us, the sky will be gray.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.