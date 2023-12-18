TRANQ (XYLAZINE) - THE FLESH EATING DRUG THAT TURNS PEOPLE INTO ZOMBIES🧟‍♂️🧞

Xylazine, commonly known as “tranq,” is a non-opioid sedative analgesic medication that’s largely mixed into (adulterated) and used as an additive with other opioid substances like heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. Blending tranq helps to bulk up and boost or mimic the effects of these drugs. As a matter of fact, tranq is now found in up to 15% of fentanyl tests.





But exposure to this mix of chemicals can have dangerous, potentially life-threatening effects on your health. It can cause such horrific wounds (necrotic skin ulcers) on your skin that it’s being dubbed a “zombie drug.”





Very scary stuff.

Source: CeeExposingTruth: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sLFF7kHEB9yI/