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CA Election Fraud Exposed. Treniss Evans LIVE. B2T Show, Jun 8, 2026
Blessed To Teach
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CA Election Fraud Exposed. Trump walks out on CNN as he says we know exactly who rigged the 2020 election and calls the press rigged as well. Treniss Evans of Condemned USA is LIVE and discusses how they are still fighting for justice, and it's not just for those persecuted on J6!


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Rick’s Alone Time with God:

* This is all about letting me yoke you: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-may23-26

* Armor up and be ready to fulfill your purpose in me: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-may30-26


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