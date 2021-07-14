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DR. ÁNGEL RUÍZ-VALDEPEÑAS: 'ENOUGH OF COWARDLY DOCTORS AND COWARDLY NURSES'
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160 views • July 14, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/dr-angel-ruiz-valdepenas.html
In an exclusive interview for Coordinadora Sin Miedo (CSM), Dr. Ángel Ruiz-Valdepeñas called on the healthcare community to report cases of people arriving for an emergency due to side effects derived from vaccines.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
In an exclusive interview for Coordinadora Sin Miedo (CSM), Dr. Ángel Ruiz-Valdepeñas called on the healthcare community to report cases of people arriving for an emergency due to side effects derived from vaccines.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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