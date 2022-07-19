The Evidence Is IN: The COVID "Cure" Did NOTHING To Save Us

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Two and a half years into the COVID pandemic, and the evidence is showing that the vaccination "cure" did nothing to save us, and in fact, did plenty to hurt us. The harsh reality is it was set up that way on PURPOSE.
Watch the Uninformed Consent Premiere on Saturday, July 23rd, here: https://www.librtipremiere.com/