Bill Gates caught on video admitting vaccine will CHANGE our DNA FOREVER.

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He’s experimenting with human beings like we are a test crop of GMO corn or barley!
Further Info:
Shock As It’s Revealed An Enzyme Called Luciferase Is What Makes Bill Gates Implantable Quantum Dot Microneedle Vaccine Delivery System Work:
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/bill-gates-human-implantable-quantum-dot-microneedle-vaccine-delivery-system-needs-luciferase-666/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ksEVaO806Oo
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