Ambassador Bridge Trucks Remain After Deadline - No Go for Trudeau - Freedom Convoy 2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Truckers defy deadline to disperse from the US - Canada border crossing, Ambassador bridge at 7pm, then Midnight on Friday and remain there on Saturday. This after Justin Trudeau issued direct threats of reprisal to anyone that doesn't comply to his orders as a politician.
The police have not yet followed what appears to be orders to initiate a confrontation.
Bitcoin for Truckers:
https://tallyco.in/s/lzxccm/
Give Send Go:
https://www.givesendgo.com/freedomcon...
#freedomconvoy2022 #truckerconvoy2022 #AmbassadorBridge
Join the Discord server:
https://discord.gg/GvzFfAUJKM
♦ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clydedosome...
♦ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClydeDoSomethin
♦ Discord: https://discord.gg/GvzFfAUJKM