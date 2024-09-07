RT News September 7, 2024 6AM GMT

Sept 7, 2024





Courtesy of rt.com





After more than a week - the IDF withdraws from the West Bank city of Jenin following one of the territory's longest and deadliest raids in years - with 21 people reported killed and residential buildings destroyed. The details of a three-year investigation into the catastrophic US pullout from Afghanistan are set to be revealed in Washington. That's as the American weapons left behind appear across South Asia, posing a threat to the region. Masses of documents are leaked - allegedly revealing the lengths a US-based organisation will go to, to try and incite protests in Russia and cause division among citizens. We look at the foundation's links to Washington. Boeing's Starliner space capsule returns to earth, but the two astronauts that were scheduled to be on board are left in space - for months - after the plagued capsule is deemed unfit to bring them home.