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Pete Seeger BEST FOLK SINGER 10/12-13/1957 LIVE PERFORMANCE UNIVERSITY of CHICAGO
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41 views • January 19, 2021
Pete Seeger BEST FOLK SINGER 10/12-13/1957 LIVE PERFORMANCE UNIVERSITY of CHICAGO
University of Chicago, Chicago, IL
Song List:
Part 1: (Saturday, 10/12/1957)
01 - Hoedowns: Leather Britches / Sally Goodin (trad)
02 - Arkansas Traveler (trad)
03 - Treat My Daughter Kindly (trad)
04 - Conversation with a Mule (Arthur Smith)
05 - Theme from Goofin' Off Suite (Seeger) / Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (J.S. Bach) /
Duet from Symphony No. 7
06 - Letter to Eve (Seeger)
07 - Let Me Take a Ride (trad)
08 - Hold On (Keep Your Hand on the Plow) (trad)
Part 2: (Sunday, 10/13/1957)
09 - She Moves Through the Fair (trad)
10 - John Riley (trad)
11 - Ballad of Barney Graham (Della Mae Graham)
12 - Bard of Armagh (trad)
13 - There Is Mean Things Happening in This Land (John Handcox)
14 - The Dodger Song (trad)
15 - Sinner Man (trad, arranged Hayes-Hellerman-Seeger)
16 - Abiyoyo (Seeger)
17 - Dink's Song (trad arranged John & Alan Lomax)
18 - Poisoning the Student's Minds (Seeger)
19 - Teacher's Blues (Seeger)
20 - Great Getting' Up Morning (cut at end when tape ran out) (trad)
Musician:
・Pete Seeger (Banjo, Vocals)
【TLRMC001】 Pete Seeger 10/12-13/1957
12/13/2015
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
John Riley (Live)
Artist
Pete Seeger
Album
Heavy Folk Experience: Early Favorites
Licensed to YouTube by
[Merlin] Redeye Distribution (on behalf of Record Town); Sony ATV Publishing, Public Domain Compositions, UMPG Publishing, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
University of Chicago, Chicago, IL
Song List:
Part 1: (Saturday, 10/12/1957)
01 - Hoedowns: Leather Britches / Sally Goodin (trad)
02 - Arkansas Traveler (trad)
03 - Treat My Daughter Kindly (trad)
04 - Conversation with a Mule (Arthur Smith)
05 - Theme from Goofin' Off Suite (Seeger) / Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (J.S. Bach) /
Duet from Symphony No. 7
06 - Letter to Eve (Seeger)
07 - Let Me Take a Ride (trad)
08 - Hold On (Keep Your Hand on the Plow) (trad)
Part 2: (Sunday, 10/13/1957)
09 - She Moves Through the Fair (trad)
10 - John Riley (trad)
11 - Ballad of Barney Graham (Della Mae Graham)
12 - Bard of Armagh (trad)
13 - There Is Mean Things Happening in This Land (John Handcox)
14 - The Dodger Song (trad)
15 - Sinner Man (trad, arranged Hayes-Hellerman-Seeger)
16 - Abiyoyo (Seeger)
17 - Dink's Song (trad arranged John & Alan Lomax)
18 - Poisoning the Student's Minds (Seeger)
19 - Teacher's Blues (Seeger)
20 - Great Getting' Up Morning (cut at end when tape ran out) (trad)
Musician:
・Pete Seeger (Banjo, Vocals)
【TLRMC001】 Pete Seeger 10/12-13/1957
12/13/2015
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
John Riley (Live)
Artist
Pete Seeger
Album
Heavy Folk Experience: Early Favorites
Licensed to YouTube by
[Merlin] Redeye Distribution (on behalf of Record Town); Sony ATV Publishing, Public Domain Compositions, UMPG Publishing, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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