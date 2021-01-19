Pete Seeger BEST FOLK SINGER 10/12-13/1957 LIVE PERFORMANCE UNIVERSITY of CHICAGO



University of Chicago, Chicago, IL



Song List:

Part 1: (Saturday, 10/12/1957)

01 - Hoedowns: Leather Britches / Sally Goodin (trad)

02 - Arkansas Traveler (trad)

03 - Treat My Daughter Kindly (trad)

04 - Conversation with a Mule (Arthur Smith)

05 - Theme from Goofin' Off Suite (Seeger) / Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (J.S. Bach) /

Duet from Symphony No. 7

06 - Letter to Eve (Seeger)

07 - Let Me Take a Ride (trad)

08 - Hold On (Keep Your Hand on the Plow) (trad)



Part 2: (Sunday, 10/13/1957)

09 - She Moves Through the Fair (trad)

10 - John Riley (trad)

11 - Ballad of Barney Graham (Della Mae Graham)

12 - Bard of Armagh (trad)

13 - There Is Mean Things Happening in This Land (John Handcox)

14 - The Dodger Song (trad)

15 - Sinner Man (trad, arranged Hayes-Hellerman-Seeger)

16 - Abiyoyo (Seeger)

17 - Dink's Song (trad arranged John & Alan Lomax)

18 - Poisoning the Student's Minds (Seeger)

19 - Teacher's Blues (Seeger)

20 - Great Getting' Up Morning (cut at end when tape ran out) (trad)



Musician:

・Pete Seeger (Banjo, Vocals)

【TLRMC001】 Pete Seeger 10/12-13/1957

12/13/2015

Music in this video

Learn more

Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium

Song

John Riley (Live)

Artist

Pete Seeger

Album

Heavy Folk Experience: Early Favorites

Licensed to YouTube by

[Merlin] Redeye Distribution (on behalf of Record Town); Sony ATV Publishing, Public Domain Compositions, UMPG Publishing, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc.



TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.