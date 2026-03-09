Bright Videos News, Mar 9, 2025 - BLACK MONDAY 2.0 and Global Industrial Collapse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Economic Implications of the War in the Middle East (0:11)
- Special Reports and Market Predictions (1:29)
- Impact of the War on Oil and Gas Prices (3:47)
- Global Economic Consequences and Market Crashes (16:21)
- Sulfur Shortage and Its Broader Implications (19:12)
- AI and Job Replacements (33:57)
- Advancements in AI and Future Predictions (42:06)
- The Threat of AI to Humanity (52:15)
- The End of the American Republic (1:15:41)
- Decentralization and Financial Preparedness (1:24:58)
- Potential Political and Social Chaos (1:28:06)
- Interview with Alex zEC on Consciousness and Reality (1:31:12)
- The Power of Coherence and Individual Impact (1:48:19)
- Systems of Thinking and Co-Creation (1:48:39)
