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Israeli forces fire missile at house in Jenin
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40 views • May 16, 2022
RT.
Israeli troops surrounded a house in Jenin where two Palestinian fighters were allegedly hiding, and targeted it with a short-range missile in their attempt to arrest them. The standoff between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants left several Palestinians seriously injured and one Israeli soldier killed, according local sources.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14n043-israeli-forces-fire-missile-at-house-in-jenin.html
Israeli troops surrounded a house in Jenin where two Palestinian fighters were allegedly hiding, and targeted it with a short-range missile in their attempt to arrest them. The standoff between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants left several Palestinians seriously injured and one Israeli soldier killed, according local sources.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14n043-israeli-forces-fire-missile-at-house-in-jenin.html
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