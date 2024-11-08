VERY IMPORTANT Info For Truth Community from Dr Robert Duncan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
.... Robert Duncan, PhD, who happened to die mysteriously earlier this year, shares his inside intelligence information that says all UFO's are human events... they are NOT aliens from "outer space". This explains everything on this subject for the past 80 years. His credibility is through the roof, just search his name to see his many contributions to informing the public of what is actually happening in the world in terms of psyops and mind control and more.