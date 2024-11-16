© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unredacting Jesus with Billy Phillips | The Roseanne Barr Podcast #74
Roseanne Barr
Billy Phillips is a biblical scholar whose expertise is based on the hidden book of the Old Testament; the Zohar. He challenges all faiths with his teachings. His series “Unredacting Jesus” has been seen worldwide and it may challenge you to form a deeper understanding of Jesus, god and see our connections through all faiths. He believes we are in “End Times” right now and that the Zohar even predicted Trump's rise to power. You don’t want to miss this.
