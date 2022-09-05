Cruise Control Repair

Watch as Brian does replaces the broken the steering wheel cruise control buttons on his 1995 Mustang.

About this channel: In the late 80's I started watching Discovery Channel shows thinking it was amazing to see tech stuff. As the internet grew and YouTube developed into its current form. I was amazed at all the tech and how to videos. It was a game changer for my life. Now I didn't need to have a buddy's cousin who did it before stop over. Which never worked out the way it was advertised. Now I could just search and find a video and get the idea of what to do. And then repair items for myself. That and the evolution of online shopping. Not needing to find a specialty store. Then it evolved into watching wrenching for entertainment. The moment I saw the channel Road Kill episode 4 where they did an engine change in the parking lot of Summit Racing Sparks. I said to myself that I want to do wrenching as a hobby.

That lead me to other wrenching entertainment channels like Junkyard Digs, Dylan McCool, Thunderhead 289. I started to acquire every cheap tool online shopping with free shipping. Honestly it was an amazing time for me. Over those years I wrenched on a Mini Cooper, Ford Mustang, Chevy Corvette, Lincoln Town Car, Mitsubishi Lancer. These project repairs keep getting bigger and more involved. My taste in wrenching videos moved more to the how to auto repair type. Because I needed to get a better understanding of automotive systems. One of my favorites is Pine Hollow Auto Diagnostics. Ivan really got me up to speed with electrical diagnostics. I also watched a ton of South Main Auto and Scanner Danner for general diagnostics.

Eventually I reconnected with Brian who grew up in same neighborhood. We always goofed around with cars and had big dreams. At some point he said his son Brent had taken auto mechanics at UTI Exton. I was buried in broken car projects at that time. And I asked if Brent would come over to help me dig out for a couple of bucks every Saturday. Brian would come out with Brent every Saturday. The three of us eventually got my car situation reasonably under control. Eventually it turned into just me Brian every Saturday. During that time Vice Grip Garage released the White Cadilac will it start and run video. Brian and I really enjoyed watching these will it start videos. I still watch all those channels with the exception of Road Kill. They got purchased by Discovery Channel and are now on Discovery Streaming. Some of the other channels that I really enjoy are Sleeperdude, NoNonsenseKnowHow, Puddin's Fab Shop, Budget Buildz, 100Percent Jake, Ronald Finger, and Rich Rebuilds.

Eventually we realized that our Saturday wrenching projects were good enough to record for YouTube. That is basically where we are at today. We are wrenching on Saturday with a camera now. Which at the time we thought would be easy? But months into the channel we now know the effort and work required to make a fun video. We are learning new video skills with video editing software, camera setting, microphones, thumbnail design, the list just keeps going. We are wrenching and making videos. We want our videos to be the best we can make even if nobody watches them.

Our hopes that eventually we get a few bucks from YouTube to pay for some of the parts for car repairs. If you made it this far into the story. The first step to a dollar on YouTube is for 1000 subscribers. We would appreciate your help in getting to that milestone. Plus 1000 subscribers opens up other opportunities with YouTube like a community page and live streaming.

We would like to know where you are from and what your first car was?

Mailing Address:

Hawkins Heights Garage

1576 Bond St

Akron, Ohio 44313