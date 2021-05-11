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PRESIDENT TRUMP ARRIVES IN WEST PALM BEACH ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE ON JANUARY 20TH, 2021
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220 views • May 11, 2021
Do you know of any former president that flew away on Air force One?
Do you know of any former president that still rode in the armored presidential vehicle?
Things that make you go hhhmmm
Do you know of any former president that still rode in the armored presidential vehicle?
Things that make you go hhhmmm
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