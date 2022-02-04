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BASES2017 Kerry Cassidy Kundalini Activation
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310 views • February 04, 2022
Kerry Cassidy's second presentation at the Bases2017 international conference in Dublin. Live streamed to 25,000.
Kerry joined us to the tour, featuring St Patrick's Chair and Well, just over the border in Northern Ireland, at the tip of Co Monaghan, where 4 abductions by teh Faye took place, with co-founder of Energy106 the dance music station, which changed its name to Energy, because of the Energies at St Patrick's Chair and well, and the results of meeting the Faye. The tour also included a trip to nearby Castle Leslie, home of the late Desomond Leslie, author of many UFO Books
Kerry joined us to the tour, featuring St Patrick's Chair and Well, just over the border in Northern Ireland, at the tip of Co Monaghan, where 4 abductions by teh Faye took place, with co-founder of Energy106 the dance music station, which changed its name to Energy, because of the Energies at St Patrick's Chair and well, and the results of meeting the Faye. The tour also included a trip to nearby Castle Leslie, home of the late Desomond Leslie, author of many UFO Books
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