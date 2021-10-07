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Ted Nugent says it all about the craziness. Must Watch!!!
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281 views • October 07, 2021
Wait for it. A great video on the craziness going on around us. It’s important we stick together during this time or will wind up in concentration camps. The ridiculousness is what were surrounded by and the rules are strangling us. We cannot let this happen to humanity.
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