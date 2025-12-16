© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4yrs ago 2021 Fauci Admits ALL Vaccines Are From The OLD Extinct Jan 2020 Wuhan China Strain and 2017 Flu Clip
Washington Post
https://youtu.be/LIcUrmgoG-c?t=2400
White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news conference with Anthony Fauci
Sometimes it slips out... These vaccines are ALL from the older now extinct jan 2020 covid wuhan strain. Meaning... Old outdated useless jabs. Would you take a "many years ago" outdated flu shot today??
Smithsonian Magazine
https://youtu.be/Q-jfqpBG9eQ?t=1539