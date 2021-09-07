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Law of Jante – Norway's distaste for the Individual – Conformity On Steroids
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4 views • September 07, 2021
Norway, a country with a culture based on extreme conformity, obedience to authority of government, and distaste for freedom and individuality.
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Like, share and subscribe, is a choice I leave to you.
Links:
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@EscapingTheMatrix:3
Brand New Tube - https://brandnewtube.com/@EscapingTheMatrix
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/escaping-the-matrix/
Wayback.tube - http://www.wayback.tube/channel/_6129823d4495d
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/shaunoconnor8
Telegram - https://t.me/escapingthematrixofficial
Gab - https://gab.com/EscapingTheMatrixOfficial
Minds - https://www.minds.com/escaping_the_matrix/
3Speak - https://3speak.tv/user/escaping-matrix
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