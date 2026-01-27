The Conclusion: of The Antichrist Walking The Earth - When The Mask Comes Off

In the first program, we asked the question. In this episode, we examine what happens when restraint is removed.

This concluding presentation continues a Scripture-based discussion on discernment, deception, and why biblical prophecy emphasizes watchfulness long before events fully unfold. Rather than speculation or sensational claims, this episode focuses on biblical patterns, spiritual awareness, and the responsibility of believers to remain grounded in truth when authority, influence, and allegiance begin to shift.

Presented from a faith-based, informational perspective, this program does not identify individuals or attempt prediction. Its purpose is to encourage thoughtful reflection, biblical understanding, and spiritual readiness rooted in Scripture.

📺 Watch on TV

Available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV — search Last Christian Media

🌐 Also streaming at www.lastchristian.net

🛍️ Official Store: https://www.lastchristian.net/store

❤️ Support Last Christian Media: https://www.lastchristian.net/donate

This program is shared for informational and faith-based discussion only.