CCP Seeking Its First Military Base on Atlantic Ocean To Become Global Power

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12/07/2021 General Keen points out that the CCP is seeking its first military base on the Atlantic Ocean in order to become a global power. The accommodation and appeasement adopted by the Biden administration has undoubtedly contributed to the acceleration of their aggression.