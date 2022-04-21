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Big Tech Funded & Run By Govt, Mask Mandate Meltdown, More Military Vaxx Deaths & Biden Troubles
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111 views • April 21, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
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The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Lefties having meltdown about mask mandate dropping - https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/bill-dagostino/2022/04/20/supercut-media-devastated-joyful-maskless-airline-passengers?ref_src=aimlessnews
Is Twatter, and all big tech, funded by the govt - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/04/17/jacks-magic-coffee-shop/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Deep Dive - More proof big tech and govt partnership - https://vashiva.com/historic-lawsuit-exposes-how-government-launders-censorship-through-twitter/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Global warming fail - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/worlds-largest-carbon-removal-facility-designed-fight-global-warming-suffers-major-setback-arctic-blast-freezes-machinery/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden wants another $56 Billion - https://www.boundless.com/blog/biden-requests-56-7-billion-dhs-2023-budget/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Remember when $11 Billion was way too much - https://www.npr.org/2020/01/19/797319968/-11-billion-and-counting-trumps-border-wall-would-be-the-world-s-most-costly?ref_src=aimlessnews
Remember this whopper during the debates - https://twitter.com/HansMahncke/status/1337142791005147138?ref_src=aimlessnews
Troubles are mounting for Potatohead - https://slaynews.com/news/joe-biden-hit-with-irs-whistleblower-complaint-that-claims-he-owes-127k-in-back-taxes/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Giant crowd of 20 show up to hear Potatohead - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/popular-president-us-history-speaks-paltry-crowd-new-hampshire-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Nobody asks about this statement - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/xavier-becerras-freudian-slip/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Military feeling the effects of the vaxx - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10731537/Three-Navy-sailors-dead-unrelated-incidents-USS-George-Washington.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Summit in May to inject more people - https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/apr/18/white-house-announces-second-global-covid-19-summi/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Poland reneges on vaxx contract - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/poland-is-done-buying-the-vaccine-cancels-deal-with-pfizer/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Leftists eat their own, amazon to get racial audit - https://charliekirk.com/news/amazon-woke-audit?ref_src=aimlessnews
In today's kid fucker news - https://thepostmillennial.com/man-hire-hitman-kill-minor?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hang this pedophile by his testicles - https://thepostmillennial.com/professor-says-minors-can-be-enthusiastically-involved-in-initiating-sexual-activities-with-adults?ref_src=aimlessnews
What could possibly go wrong, pilots to attempt mid-air plane swap - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pilots-to-attempt-mid-air-plane-swap/?ref_src=aimlessnews
A little dolphin boogie, from Blake - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/damn-799/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1516253724150145025?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - CDC's Greatest Hits, from Blake - https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Iv8aUxfgvn0/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Let Me Know If Your IRA Transfer Is Finalized At [email protected]
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Lefties having meltdown about mask mandate dropping - https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/bill-dagostino/2022/04/20/supercut-media-devastated-joyful-maskless-airline-passengers?ref_src=aimlessnews
Is Twatter, and all big tech, funded by the govt - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/04/17/jacks-magic-coffee-shop/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Deep Dive - More proof big tech and govt partnership - https://vashiva.com/historic-lawsuit-exposes-how-government-launders-censorship-through-twitter/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Global warming fail - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/worlds-largest-carbon-removal-facility-designed-fight-global-warming-suffers-major-setback-arctic-blast-freezes-machinery/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden wants another $56 Billion - https://www.boundless.com/blog/biden-requests-56-7-billion-dhs-2023-budget/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Remember when $11 Billion was way too much - https://www.npr.org/2020/01/19/797319968/-11-billion-and-counting-trumps-border-wall-would-be-the-world-s-most-costly?ref_src=aimlessnews
Remember this whopper during the debates - https://twitter.com/HansMahncke/status/1337142791005147138?ref_src=aimlessnews
Troubles are mounting for Potatohead - https://slaynews.com/news/joe-biden-hit-with-irs-whistleblower-complaint-that-claims-he-owes-127k-in-back-taxes/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Giant crowd of 20 show up to hear Potatohead - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/popular-president-us-history-speaks-paltry-crowd-new-hampshire-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Nobody asks about this statement - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/xavier-becerras-freudian-slip/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Military feeling the effects of the vaxx - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10731537/Three-Navy-sailors-dead-unrelated-incidents-USS-George-Washington.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Summit in May to inject more people - https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/apr/18/white-house-announces-second-global-covid-19-summi/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Poland reneges on vaxx contract - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/poland-is-done-buying-the-vaccine-cancels-deal-with-pfizer/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Leftists eat their own, amazon to get racial audit - https://charliekirk.com/news/amazon-woke-audit?ref_src=aimlessnews
In today's kid fucker news - https://thepostmillennial.com/man-hire-hitman-kill-minor?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hang this pedophile by his testicles - https://thepostmillennial.com/professor-says-minors-can-be-enthusiastically-involved-in-initiating-sexual-activities-with-adults?ref_src=aimlessnews
What could possibly go wrong, pilots to attempt mid-air plane swap - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pilots-to-attempt-mid-air-plane-swap/?ref_src=aimlessnews
A little dolphin boogie, from Blake - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/damn-799/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1516253724150145025?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - CDC's Greatest Hits, from Blake - https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Iv8aUxfgvn0/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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