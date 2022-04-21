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Big Tech Funded & Run By Govt, Mask Mandate Meltdown, More Military Vaxx Deaths & Biden Troubles
Aimless News
Aimless News
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111 views • April 21, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri

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The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/

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Sources used in video:

Lefties having meltdown about mask mandate dropping - https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/bill-dagostino/2022/04/20/supercut-media-devastated-joyful-maskless-airline-passengers?ref_src=aimlessnews

Is Twatter, and all big tech, funded by the govt - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/04/17/jacks-magic-coffee-shop/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Deep Dive - More proof big tech and govt partnership - https://vashiva.com/historic-lawsuit-exposes-how-government-launders-censorship-through-twitter/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Global warming fail - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/worlds-largest-carbon-removal-facility-designed-fight-global-warming-suffers-major-setback-arctic-blast-freezes-machinery/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Biden wants another $56 Billion - https://www.boundless.com/blog/biden-requests-56-7-billion-dhs-2023-budget/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Remember when $11 Billion was way too much - https://www.npr.org/2020/01/19/797319968/-11-billion-and-counting-trumps-border-wall-would-be-the-world-s-most-costly?ref_src=aimlessnews

Remember this whopper during the debates - https://twitter.com/HansMahncke/status/1337142791005147138?ref_src=aimlessnews

Troubles are mounting for Potatohead - https://slaynews.com/news/joe-biden-hit-with-irs-whistleblower-complaint-that-claims-he-owes-127k-in-back-taxes/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Giant crowd of 20 show up to hear Potatohead - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/popular-president-us-history-speaks-paltry-crowd-new-hampshire-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Nobody asks about this statement - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/xavier-becerras-freudian-slip/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Military feeling the effects of the vaxx - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10731537/Three-Navy-sailors-dead-unrelated-incidents-USS-George-Washington.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

Summit in May to inject more people - https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/apr/18/white-house-announces-second-global-covid-19-summi/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Poland reneges on vaxx contract - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/poland-is-done-buying-the-vaccine-cancels-deal-with-pfizer/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Leftists eat their own, amazon to get racial audit - https://charliekirk.com/news/amazon-woke-audit?ref_src=aimlessnews

In today's kid fucker news - https://thepostmillennial.com/man-hire-hitman-kill-minor?ref_src=aimlessnews

Hang this pedophile by his testicles - https://thepostmillennial.com/professor-says-minors-can-be-enthusiastically-involved-in-initiating-sexual-activities-with-adults?ref_src=aimlessnews

What could possibly go wrong, pilots to attempt mid-air plane swap - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pilots-to-attempt-mid-air-plane-swap/?ref_src=aimlessnews

A little dolphin boogie, from Blake - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/damn-799/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1516253724150145025?ref_src=aimlessnews

Song - CDC's Greatest Hits, from Blake - https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Iv8aUxfgvn0/


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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