© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
(MIAC #136) How Prepared Are You For a CME / EMP From The Sun?
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-136-what-transportation-infrastructure-electricity-will-be-affected-by-a-cme
(AUDIO PODCAST) MIAC #136 What Transportation and Infrastructure Will be Affected by a CME / EMP? http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-136-...
Anita Bailey, PhD and author of Cold Times: Preparing for the Mini Ice Age discusses her “No holds barred guidebook” to surviving the coming Mini Ice Age which she and I discussed preparedness steps as the shift to a cooler climate intensifies.
•Faraday Cages and what a coronal mass ejection will do to Earths Electrical grid
•Types of EMP bursts and classifications
•What infrastructure & transportation is disrupted during an EMP
•Health effects of EMP and CME’s ejected from the Sun
•Uncontrolled fires in cities / neighborhoods as CME charge runs through power lines
•Moisture patterns moving Earth, crop output reduced
Cold Times: How to Prepare for the Mini Ice Age by Dr Anita Bailey https://amzn.to/2qsTtkZ
●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030
Tip Jar via - https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030
●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
https://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness
Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9
●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.