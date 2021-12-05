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The False Covid Death Numbers in the US
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1435 views • December 05, 2021
Anybody paying attention knows that the Covid death toll in the US (and likely worldwide) has been grossly exaggerated in order to instill as much fear in the TV Watching population, for one purpose, and one purpose only: the coerce people into receiving an experimental gene-altering injection. Here Sharyl Attkisson shows us some of the disinformation that has been widespread among Mainstream Propaganda.
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