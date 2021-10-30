Brave Melbourne Police defector leads huge protest against Premier Dan Andrews. The tide is turning!

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#HoldTheLine Today in Melbourne. Thank you to @Real Rukshan for capturing this excellent footage.
The group, estimated to be over 1000, gathered outside Victorian parliament on Saturday, protesting forced Covid vaccines, ongoing restrictions for the unvaccinated, and controversial new pandemic laws.
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qf2stVBNJ30
Aussie Cossack