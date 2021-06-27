Protesting outside CHRIS WHITTY'S house, June 26th, 2021

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Chris is also Chief Scientific Adviser for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), with overall responsibility for the department’s research and development, including the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), the government’s major funder of clinical, public health, social care and translational research. He represents the UK on the Executive Board of the World Health Organization.
These criminals should be given no peace....
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