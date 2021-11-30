1/6: Alex Jones speaks to Trump supporters outside the Capitol

1/6: Alex Jones speaks to Trump supporters outside the CapitolHere Alex and Ali are seen together telling the crowd that the permit is on the other side, and don't fight police. Notice that this is before the giant flag was hoisted onto the scaffolding.Anyone who is saying anything like "Existing video footage shows both Ali Alexander and Alex Jones from 'InfoWars' steering the crowd towards the Capitol Building steps, and not towards his staged area that was permitted" is lying, and anything else they say should not be trusted. If such footage exists, why not present it for all to see like Alex has done with Raw BodyCam footage?like, comment, share, subscribe!