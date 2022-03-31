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Yopo Investigacion✅ Anadenanthera peregrina Research DMT, 5-MeO-DMT Y Bufotenina ¡MEDICINA POTENTE!
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18 views • March 31, 2022
DESCRIPTION ALSO IN ENGLISH, BELOW THE SPANISH ONE
Soy Un Investigador Y Divulgador De Las Propiedades De Las Plantas Magicas Y Medicinales. Mi Discord De Plantas: https://discord.gg/rVsmn2UdKN
Tambien me gustan los juegos en PC ¡SOY DE CANTABRIA, ESPAÑA!
I am a Researcher and Disseminator of the Properties of Magical and Medicinal Plants. My Plants Discord: https://discord.gg/rVsmn2UdKN
I also like PC games I'm from CANTABRIA, SPAIN!
Soy Un Investigador Y Divulgador De Las Propiedades De Las Plantas Magicas Y Medicinales. Mi Discord De Plantas: https://discord.gg/rVsmn2UdKN
Tambien me gustan los juegos en PC ¡SOY DE CANTABRIA, ESPAÑA!
I am a Researcher and Disseminator of the Properties of Magical and Medicinal Plants. My Plants Discord: https://discord.gg/rVsmn2UdKN
I also like PC games I'm from CANTABRIA, SPAIN!
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