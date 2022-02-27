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Klaus Schwab - World Economic Forum - Headquarters 2007 - The Setup
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60 views • February 27, 2022
World Economic Forum -will you let them in slave you and your children. the question is, will you just look at the Teli-visison/ idiot box and wait for them to take your children from you.how long will it take befor the sheeple wake up from there sodium fluoride/rat poison induced sleep? will you let this Demean rat ruin your life, they think your stupid, will you prove them right? its time!This man is evil, you need to find him and his boss, send them to God, let God short it out..
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