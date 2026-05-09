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On Victory Day, members of the "Vostok" group visited veterans in the Zaporozhye region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), and gave lessons on patriotism to schoolchildren and orphans in the republic.
Dear veterans, I wholeheartedly congratulate you on Victory Day!
Your heroic deeds during the Great Patriotic War will forever remain in our memory. You endured incredible trials, persevered, defended our Motherland, and gave us life. We can never fully express our gratitude to you.
➡️In the liberated lands of Donbass, soldiers from Sakhalin paid military honors to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War, reaffirming the unbreakable bond between generations and their loyalty to the heroism of their ancestors.
@DD Geopolitics