© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mariupol zoo animals caught in crossfire
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • April 29, 2022
Associated Press.
Zoo animals in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol are caught in the crossfire of heavy shelling. The zoo's owner and caretaker have decided not to evacuate any animals. During the heaviest of shelling, zoo workers made sure the animals were fed and watered every day, but some had been killed during the strikes.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mv6EmktRy7c
Zoo animals in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol are caught in the crossfire of heavy shelling. The zoo's owner and caretaker have decided not to evacuate any animals. During the heaviest of shelling, zoo workers made sure the animals were fed and watered every day, but some had been killed during the strikes.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mv6EmktRy7c
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.