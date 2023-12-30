Create New Account
My apologies to this little fig tree for the BRUTAL PRUNING I gave it MVI_7108
EK the Urban Yeti
I have been meaning to cut this little fig tree back for months, which appeared in a pot some years back. It almost died last summer from lack of water. It is still in its pot, although I expect its roots will have dived into the soil below.

