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LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: Washington State's Bill Bruch on Restoring the Trust of Voters
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2429 views • August 18, 2021
Bill Bruch, Chairman of the Washington State Republican Party Election Integrity Committee, dispels the myths that election fraud is all in our minds or manifested in conspiracy theories not grounded in fact. Drawing on his own campaign and loss in the election to the Washington State House of Representatives by a mere 700-plus votes, Bruch makes the case for why election integrity is one of the most important issues facing the nation today.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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