X22 REPORT Ep. 2895b - Sometimes It Take Transparency To Force A Nation, Stage Being Set, U1

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2895b - Oct 10, 2022

Sometimes It Take Transparency To Force A Nation, Stage Being Set, U1

The [DS] is ready to use everything they have. Trump and the patriots have set the stage, the world is watching. Trump is ready to bring the narrative full circle. It will end with Ukraine and it will expose Clinton, Biden, Obama and many more. The pieces of the storm are coming together and the people are seeing it play out in real time.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

