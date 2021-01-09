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Wow, another double in their own confined bubble... Wales UK
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94 views • January 09, 2021
This is the wet dream coming to fruition from Bill Gates and David Keith to name but 2 who spew their shite day and fucking night down our lungs...
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David Swindells - Yates
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL3ekA26ZBA-HfNAVCn8IFg
Shared from and subscribe to:
David Swindells - Yates
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL3ekA26ZBA-HfNAVCn8IFg
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