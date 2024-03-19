Do It All In Love: Becoming a Winner Through Love and God's Commandments

In this devotion, listeners are guided to become winners in life by adhering to biblical principles, primarily focusing on love and God's commandments. Drawing on scriptures from 1 Corinthians 16:13-14 and Ephesians 6:10, the speaker emphasizes the importance of being vigilant, standing firm, and being courageous, all rooted in love. By exploring traits of a loving relationship with God, His word, and His people, the discussion extends to the practical application of these teachings in personal lives, marriages, and interactions with others. Highlighting the transformative power of God's word and love, listeners are encouraged to embody Christian values for personal victory and positively influence those around them.



00:00 Welcome to Our Journey of Winning in Life

00:29 The Biblical Foundation of Being a Winner

00:59 Drawing Strength from Song: 'Be Strong in the Lord'

02:41 The Ultimate Recipe for Victory: Love

03:33 The Importance of Loving God's Word

06:51 Applying God's Word to Marriage

08:52 The Power of Loving One Another

11:21 Concluding Thoughts and Prayer

