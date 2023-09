Follow ‎@truckingwithmike1461 If you would like to contact Mike- Email Him @ [email protected] Truck Driver Parked For The Night & Saw The Craziest Thing In His Life At A Rest Area 😡 Send your trucking videos to [email protected] Join this channel to get access to perks: / @muthatrucker Follow ‎@brtlive1_ / @brtlive1_ Link Down Below For Store Locations! https://bigrigtees.com/truck-stops/ For information about financing your first semi truck or trailer? Click⬇️ https://www.thefundingbooth.com/mutha... Please visit Truckers Tax Returns at https://www.truckerstaxreturns.com/ for help with taxes and IRS problems. Press extension 1 for truckers. Free Consultations. Save the dates for the largest Trucking Show in Houston! June 24th & 25th, Nrg Center. Get your FREE tickets at www.texastruckingshow.com/register For information about Semi Truck or Trailers? My partner and I have a trucking dealership in Texas and can help you find your first truck. https://www.truckmiser.com/ Hey Mutha Truckers! If you get into an accident in Florida or Georgia I have a great friend that is a lawyer that can give you advice https://theperazzolawfirm.com/ For all your BullSnot needs go to https://brownox.com/ Need To Find Truck Parking For The Nite? Checkout 👇 https://truckparkingclub.com/