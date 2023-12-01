Create New Account
Fake Sun Reference Photographs
12 Subscribers
53 views
Published Yesterday

In other videos, images from the sun are revealed, and understanding that the sun is a local projector, can help to appreciate the implications of the images

sunfakewatchers

