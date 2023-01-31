There are few technical institutes in the world that match the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. MIT is the gold standard for science, and Retsef Levi is one of the most respected professors there. That's why it behooves everyone to pay attention to him when he says it's "indisputable" that the Covid-19 "vaccines" are causing harm to young and otherwise healthy people.

HIs statistical analysis determined that the risks far outweigh any benefits to the jabs, and that's assuming there are any benefits at all. For an experimental drug to do literally nothing to stop the spread of the disease and, according to some studies, actually aids in the spread, the bar must be set as low as possible for anyone to make any claim to their efficacy.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into the claim by Levi and an article by Debra Heine over at American Greatness: https://discernreport.com/follow-the-science-mit-brainiac-calls-for-immediate-end-to-covid-jabs/