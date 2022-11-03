Biomedical Security State: Dr. Aaron Kheriaty on Mandate Lawsuit w/ Dr. Kelly Victory – Ask Dr. Drew

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Dr. Drew Published November 2, 2022

When Dr. Aaron Kheriaty refused a COVID-19 vaccination, saying he had natural immunity from a previous infection, UC Irvine medical school fired him for not complying with their mandate. He discusses his lawsuit against the university and his new book "The New Abnormal: The Rise of the Biomedical Security State". 「 LINKS FROM THIS EPISODE: https://drdrew.com/1122022 」

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty is a psychiatrist, the director of the program in Bioethics and American Democracy at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C., and the director of the Health and Human Flourishing program at the Zephyr Institute in Palo Alto, California.

He formerly taught psychiatry at the UCI School of Medicine, was the director of the Medical Ethics Program at UCI Health, and was the chairman of the ethics committee at the California Department of State Hospitals. Dr. Kheriaty’s work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, New Atlantis, Arc Digital, Public Discourse, City Journal, and First Things.

Follow Dr. Aaron Kheriaty:

https://aaronkheriaty.substack.com

https://twitter.com/akheriaty

