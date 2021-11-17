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Short UPDATE On Ongoing Health Crisis (COVID-19)- USA & WORLDWIDE
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1165 views • November 17, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
This is an urgent word from the heart. I know we are facing many things, yet this information is relevant and more importantly God keeps showing these things. Something in these vaccines is deadly; it's alive in those syringes reproducing and "sweating" itself out of the recipients. Also, THEY WILL BE FORCIBLY GIVEN. When God says something you have choices- You can believe Him and seek comfort, strength, and understanding. You can believe Him but totally lose your mind to fear, depression and fatalistic thinking- which is where you get so scared you want to waste your life before the day God has set to call you home. (MAY NONE OF YOU BE SO FOOLISH AS TO THINK YOU WILL ENTER HEAVEN IF YOU TRY THAT). You can scoff and say it's all lies, and of course I have no answer for that crowd. They are hardened as brass and will receive the outcome of those who hate truth and cling to their brass forehead.
Last option: You can hear God, TRUST God, and know that PRAYER IS THE CONSTANT SHIELD OF A CHRISTIAN. God saved people OUT OF FIRE AND DEATH DECREES, but today He is taught as a "best friend" so knowledge of His saving power is disappearing. Hardly anyone is walking in the true faith the Old Testament people had, which is to believe even unto death AND ALSO UNTO DELIVERANCE. READ YOUR BIBLE. HEB. 11
They will force it. That is all I have to say. God bless everyone.
Personal note: I believe the great struggle for humanity in the end days will involve DNA- whose is pure and whose isn't. Please note, we ARE in these end days, so this warning is not for "times to come". It's for right now. The more I see the Lord's word come to pass I realize these medical prophecies especially are warning us of the need to STAY HUMAN, stay without having our genetic material harvested, manipulated, twisted, "combined with" things- to basically be like NOAH and stay pure in our generations.
Prophecies you should get familiar with:
FORCED VACCINES & ALIENS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/30/forced-vaccines-aliens-april-11-2020/
HE CAUSES ALL: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/04/01/and-he-causes-all-april-1-2021/
VACCINES IN AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/18/vaccines-in-america-july-16-2021/
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
This is an urgent word from the heart. I know we are facing many things, yet this information is relevant and more importantly God keeps showing these things. Something in these vaccines is deadly; it's alive in those syringes reproducing and "sweating" itself out of the recipients. Also, THEY WILL BE FORCIBLY GIVEN. When God says something you have choices- You can believe Him and seek comfort, strength, and understanding. You can believe Him but totally lose your mind to fear, depression and fatalistic thinking- which is where you get so scared you want to waste your life before the day God has set to call you home. (MAY NONE OF YOU BE SO FOOLISH AS TO THINK YOU WILL ENTER HEAVEN IF YOU TRY THAT). You can scoff and say it's all lies, and of course I have no answer for that crowd. They are hardened as brass and will receive the outcome of those who hate truth and cling to their brass forehead.
Last option: You can hear God, TRUST God, and know that PRAYER IS THE CONSTANT SHIELD OF A CHRISTIAN. God saved people OUT OF FIRE AND DEATH DECREES, but today He is taught as a "best friend" so knowledge of His saving power is disappearing. Hardly anyone is walking in the true faith the Old Testament people had, which is to believe even unto death AND ALSO UNTO DELIVERANCE. READ YOUR BIBLE. HEB. 11
They will force it. That is all I have to say. God bless everyone.
Personal note: I believe the great struggle for humanity in the end days will involve DNA- whose is pure and whose isn't. Please note, we ARE in these end days, so this warning is not for "times to come". It's for right now. The more I see the Lord's word come to pass I realize these medical prophecies especially are warning us of the need to STAY HUMAN, stay without having our genetic material harvested, manipulated, twisted, "combined with" things- to basically be like NOAH and stay pure in our generations.
Prophecies you should get familiar with:
FORCED VACCINES & ALIENS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/30/forced-vaccines-aliens-april-11-2020/
HE CAUSES ALL: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/04/01/and-he-causes-all-april-1-2021/
VACCINES IN AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/18/vaccines-in-america-july-16-2021/
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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