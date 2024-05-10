Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SENATORS URGE BIDEN TO REJECT WHO PANDEMIC TREATY
channel image
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
5642 Subscribers
59 views
Published 14 hours ago

Sen. Ron Johnson discusses the official letter signed by all 49 members of the Senate GOP, demanding President Biden reject the WHO’s Pandemic Agreement, which could surrender US sovereignty and why all Americans should be concerned about this dangerous treaty.


#RonJohnson #PandemicTreaty #WHO #WHOPandemicAgreement

Keywords
del bigtreerealnewsthehighwire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket