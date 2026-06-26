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British Nuclear Weapons in ODESA┃The UK has taken Vengeance on Russia for the deaths of SBS soldiers
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Meanwhile, right after Russia inflicted a devastating blow on 'Pervomaisky' Island in the Nikolaev region, resulting in the death of dozens of specialists from Britain's elite Special Boat Service (SBS), the reputable TG channel "Dnevnik Desatnika" made a rather alarming statement. In particular, this telegram channel reported that a 93-meter-long container ship 'T MOON' arrived at the port of Odessa, on board of which there were very strange yellow and red containers. ......................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************

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