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Two Attorneys Reveal Corruption in Southern District of New York Federal Court
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38 views • September 02, 2020
Attorneys Barnes and Frei blow the lid off of SDNY attempting to not only gag defendants Bannon and Kolfage, but also want to gag these attorneys and prevent them from revealing their corruption.
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