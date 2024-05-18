Create New Account
Cephas Ministries
Cephas Ministries goes back to 1992. The video describes why we are here and what our goals are. Rita is a former Temple Mormon of 20 years in order to be able to share what cults are about. The ministry is run by one person. This video was recorded by Rita Williams in 2003

