Cephas Ministries goes back to 1992. The video describes why we are here and what our goals are. Rita is a former Temple Mormon of 20 years in order to be able to share what cults are about. The ministry is run by one person. This video was recorded by Rita Williams in 2003
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.