VAX MURDERS IN USA SO FAR !!

Data analyst Edward Dowd is seeing.
His data suggests that since the vaccine rollout, America has seen:
• 1.1 million excess deaths
• 4 million people becoming disabled
• And 28.6 million vaccine-injured people are often missing work due to chronic illness.
“So, it’s about 33 million Americans have been injured, disabled, or died from this vaccine in our estimate.”
