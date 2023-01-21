Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RITUAL BATH (ABLUTION), AS SOLDIERS OF THE SMO ARM ONESELF AGAINST SATAN'S TROOPS, NEAR GENICHESK IN THE KHERSON REGION (RUSSIA)
80 views
channel image
educnews
Published 20 hours ago |

Satanic-materialist NATO/EU -elite's relentlessness and hate targeting Russia is mainly born of its confrontation with humanity awakening to faith in God, and the fear of being defeated by an army of believers backed by divine power.On the shores of the Sea of Azov, a rite of the Great Water Blessing (what remains of the ancient great ablution) took place, after which the servicemen were able to bathe.

The air temperature in Genichesk is about 7 degrees Celsius, it rains a little. The water temperature in the Sea of Azov is about........ 3 degrees Celsius !

Keywords
russiachurchfaithukraineorthodoxotanuesatanic elite

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket