Satanic-materialist NATO/EU -elite's relentlessness and hate targeting Russia is mainly born of its confrontation with humanity awakening to faith in God, and the fear of being defeated by an army of believers backed by divine power.On the shores of the Sea of Azov, a rite of the Great Water Blessing (what remains of the ancient great ablution) took place, after which the servicemen were able to bathe.
The air temperature in Genichesk is about 7 degrees Celsius, it rains a little. The water temperature in the Sea of Azov is about........ 3 degrees Celsius !
