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BASES2016 Astronomer Eamonn Ansbro Searching for ET
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51 views • January 29, 2022
Irish astronomer and investigator into advanced close earth objects, Eamonn Ansbro presents an important lecture on Searching for ET. This is very different from the SETI and C-SETI ideas.
The use of faster than light communication technologies. Thus stepping way outside the box on the more established mainstream ideas.
Eamonn is also the head of the new (2021) ICER, the international Coalition for Extra terrestrial Research group, for investigating the UAP-UFO issue
The use of faster than light communication technologies. Thus stepping way outside the box on the more established mainstream ideas.
Eamonn is also the head of the new (2021) ICER, the international Coalition for Extra terrestrial Research group, for investigating the UAP-UFO issue
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